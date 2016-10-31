Don't Leave Home Without Reading This Guidance

Think you know everything there is to know about traveling? You may want to think again. In this article, you are going to be given tips and information regarding travel. Some things you may have already known, some things you haven't. Either way, knowing these tips can only help you in your travels.

Make sure you carry a bottle of water with you. Whether you find yourself out in the wilderness or in a bustling city, having a bottle of water on your person at all times is never a bad idea. These are especially easy to keep handy if you carry a purse.

When you travel, it's important to stop for the cheese as well as the big-time monuments. What that means is this: Go to Mt. Rushmore, sure. But first, you need to stop at the Jolly Green Giant Statue in Minnesota and get your picture taken. You need to actually go see the Corn Palace in Mitchell, SD, and Wall Drug. These places are kitschy, and that's exactly why they're essential. America is both a place of great beauty and great silliness, and both should be celebrated by the traveler.

To receive the best service when traveling, tip generously at the beginning of the trip. If the bellboy or steward knows that you tip well, they will be more likely to tend to your needs. Especially on cruises, you'll receive more personal attention and better service from the staff if you're seen as generous.

Plan your packing. In these days of baggage fees and weight limits, most travelers carry one suitcase. To fit everything in, you need to be a smart packer. Check the weather forecast for your destination and choose outfits that you can mix and match. Opt for layers, which can easily be added or removed as the temperature changes. Also remember to wear your heavier/bulkier shoes so that they don't hog too much space in your luggage.

Don't forget to pack clothespins on your next trip! They have several uses, and since they are small they take up hardly any room.

If you don't want to be around children when you are on vacation new options are becoming available for you! Cruise lines are increasingly offering "adults-only" cruises, which offer weary parents and childless couples the ability to vacation without the little ones. These trips are becoming popular for cruise lines and are expected to be seen more often in other venues as well.

Sometimes you wind up in a less than nice hotel. If you are not comfortable with an area, but haven't any other choice, try bring along a rubber doorstop. You can place it underneath your door at night to add security beyond the main chain and lock. This will help you and your family to stay safe.

Try using a racing belt to thwart pickpockets. Getting robbed can ruin your entire vacation. To lessen the chances of this happening, consider investing in the storage belts racers use to store their keys, money, and such. This will keep your valuables close to your body where they are less likely to be stolen.

You should always find out well in advance of your trip if you need a visa to visit a country. Sometimes visas can take a long time to process so it is best to apply for one a long time before you are due to travel. This will help your trip go more smoothly, since without the right visas, you'll have trouble getting into some countries.

If you are traveling in a car, bring a roadside geology book with you. They have a variety of maps, mileage logs and geologic primers that will make your trip a little more interesting. They also contain beautiful collections of photographs that will make the scenery around you come to life.

If you tend to get cold easily, bring a jacket or fleece in the event that it is chilly on your flight. If you do not need it, you can always take it off, but it is always better to err on the side of caution to maintain comfort at all times.

Local travel is a great way to see your own area, while still feeling you are getting away. You can stay in local inns and hotels for much less than traveling out of the area you live in. No matter where you live, it is possible to enjoy this area as a vacation spot and learn more about your own local history and landmarks.

Pack a collapsible cooler to use on your travels. Inexpensive but incredibly useful, collapsible coolers take up very little room in your suitcase and are ideal for allowing you to have a picnic on your vacation. Not only do they save you money, but they can also be used to hold your dirty clothes when you are ready to return home.

Do as much as you can from your home before going to the airport. Many airlines will charge you extra if you wait until you go to the airport to check your bag. You can take care of that small problem by pre-registering your baggage. It will save you time and money when you get there.

When traveling with your pet, there are several items you need to remember to bring with you. You need to make sure your pet is always wearing a collar with your name and phone number on it. You will also need proof of vaccinations and any proper licenses. Last, but not least, you should travel with your pet's favorite toys.

Now that you've read the above travel tips, you're more prepared to meet your travel destiny with the fearlessness of thorough preparation. Keeping these few simple things in mind whenever you leave home on a trip will give you more peace of mind and make sure you bring home more stories about great experiences rather than about stressful learning experiences.