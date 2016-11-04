Have An Enjoyable And Safe Trip

Sometimes, the desire to travel arises when you see an alluring picture in a magazine, or remember an earlier trip you took. Once it arises, you begin to think about the possibilities: a warm, sunny place in the south while the cold winter winds are blowing, perhaps. Then it is time to begin making arrangements. This article contains some great tips to help you out on your next travel excursion.

When traveling, whether it's for a day or a month, don't advertise your absence on social media sites. If you do, this lets people know that you're going to be away from home and that most likely your house will be empty. This significantly raises your chances of being robbed while you're out of town.

Make sure that your cell phone plan is on a national calling set up before you leave town. If you are normally on a regional or local plan, switching to a national plan, even just for the short time you will be gone, can keep you from getting charged for roaming or long distance.

Try using bubble wrap when packing. There is a good reason things get mailed in bubble wrap. It keeps fragile objects very safe. When you travel, your luggage goes through a process very similar to being sent via the postal service. Bubble wrap isn't difficult to come by and is a great choice when packing breakable possessions.

When planning to fly for a trip, don't forget any frequent flier miles you might have racked up. It does you no good to hang onto those once you've already gone on your big vacation. Even if you don't have enough miles to cover the whole trip, many airlines will allow you to discount your rate using your miles.

If you're purchasing souvenirs as gifts while traveling, be creative. You can use a local newspaper as gift wrap to give it a special touch. This works especially well if the newspaper is in a foreign language or has photographs. Other low-cost souvenir gifts, include matchbooks, coasters and clean napkins.

If you're going to be traveling soon, don't go through a travel agent. You'll find your trip costing twice as much. Rather, shop around online through different bargain dealers like expedia.com or travelocity.com. This will help you save some money that can be better spent when you arrive at your destination, perhaps on souvenirs, or for that nice guy online that gave you this tip.

When you visit one of America's National Parks, you should go to the Visitor's Center upon arriving. You will find the newest information concerning the park. Park rangers will share with you any safety hazards, weather concerns, wildlife notices or closures. Visiting the Visitor's Center will assure you have a more enjoyable visit.

In most parts of the world, it is considered good etiquette to ask someone for permission when taking their picture. Many people will become very offended if you take their photograph without asking, and this could even lead to violence. It is better to simply get their permission first than risk offense.

When traveling abroad, always make a copy of your passport and keep it in a separate location from your original. Should you lose your original passport, having a copy can make getting a duplicate easier and faster. Your embassy will also likely ask for some basic information that the duplicate will contain.

Take your own travel items on the flight. This includes a pillow, blanket, entertainment device and headphones. Bringing these items allows you to be self-sufficient rather than being forced to rely on the airline for your needs. Also consider taking your own food. Airline food prices can be reasonable, but they don't have a very good selection.

If you are going to travel to another country you will need to get a passport. This can take some time so it is best to prepare in advance. You should be prepared to answer questions, bring in legal documents to prove who you are, and plan to wait a few weeks or more for the passport to be ready for you to travel with.

Always allow yourself extra time when deciding to go on a road trip. You never know when things like weather conditions and unexpected detours may put a damper on your "good timing" hopes. You also never know when some cool attraction might just be there along the way, so make some time to enjoy your journey to your destination.

Traveling by bus is an economical alternative to flying, but you should be aware of luggage requirements before packing for your trip. Find out the weight and size limits of luggage imposed by your chosen bus company, in addition to the number of bags you can take. If you are bringing skis, snowboards or other bulky equipment, make sure you comply with the company's policies. Be prepared to move your own luggage if transferring buses, as most bus companies do not provide this service.

Knowing what is and is not allowed on an airplane can save you a hassle at the airport. Many people do not realize that simple everyday items such as hand lotion, sunscreen, etc., are considered spreads and either need to be in a clear plastic bag, or in your checked luggage. It is best to check with the TSA website before you leave for your trip to ensure smooth sailing at the airport.

Vacations should be fun, not another source of irritation. The tips in this article will help you get through the annoying aspects of traveling, and enjoy all the best parts of it instead. No one should have to spend their vacation worrying. Enjoy your trip, and have a great time!